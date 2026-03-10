Balochistan [Pakistan], March 10 (ANI): Reports from multiple districts in Balochistan indicate that Pakistani security forces have carried out a series of military operations and raids in Surab, Gwadar and Turbat, with residents accusing authorities of damaging property and mistreating civilians during the actions.

A major operation was reportedly launched in the Laghar area on the outskirts of Surab as well as nearby localities. Residents said that a large number of security vehicles entered the region and personnel began conducting door-to-door searches throughout the area, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, during the operation, several houses were reportedly entered and searched by security personnel. Locals alleged that doors and windows were forced open during the raids, causing damage to private property.

Some residents further claimed that women and children faced aggressive behaviour from personnel, alleging that they were pushed or handled roughly during the searches. These claims have intensified concerns among residents regarding the conduct of security operations in the region.

In the Kantani area of Jiwani tehsil in Gwadar district, locals alleged that security forces set fire to homes and fuel reserves belonging to workers involved in cross-border fuel trading. Individuals associated with the trade described the destruction of fuel supplies as a severe blow to their livelihoods.

Workers said the fuel stocks represented their main source of income and that the losses were particularly difficult during the month of Ramadan, when many families rely on the trade for daily expenses.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) also released a statement about the incident, claiming that residents engaged in cross-border trade in the remote Mochan Kappar area of Kantani had effectively lost their means of survival after their fuel supplies were destroyed.

The organisation said the development reflected what it described as long-standing economic pressure placed on local populations and urged humanitarian groups to take practical steps to hold Pakistan accountable.

Meanwhile, late-night raids were also reported in the Gogdan locality of Turbat. Security personnel carried out a raid around 2 am at the home of former councillor Ali Faqir Sanghor.

Family members alleged that doors and cupboards were broken during the search and that women in the household were subjected to verbal harassment and physical mistreatment, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Relatives further stated that their home had previously been targeted in several night raids and that a motorcycle seized during an earlier operation had never been returned.

Sources also reported that another house in the same locality, belonging to Lal Bakhsh Adam, was raided the same night.

Pakistani authorities had not issued an official statement regarding the reported operations or the allegations, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

