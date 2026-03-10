Gairsain, Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], March 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute in the Assembly to the late Devprayag MLA, Diwakar Bhatt, on Tuesday, saying that his resilient personality and fearless leadership were a defining feature of Uttarakhand's public political life. He noted that despite being born into an ordinary family, Diwakar Bhatt carved a distinguished place in the state's politics through his ideas, struggles, and leadership.

The Chief Minister said, "In Uttarakhand politics, Bhatt was famously known as the 'Field Marshal,' reflecting his strong and determined leadership.

Also Read | IPL Cricketer Amit Mishra Faces Fresh Dowry Harassment Case, Wife Garima Tiwari Alleges Assault and Mental Torture.

He added that "the life of the late Bhatt inspires the understanding that politics is not just a means to power, but also a path of service and dedication."

Recalling his life story, the Chief Minister mentioned that Diwakar Bhatt was born in 1946 in Supar village of the Badiyargarh area in Tehri district. He actively participated in public movements from a very young age, engaging in people's issues by the age of 19. During the difficult period of the Uttarakhand statehood movement, he stood at the forefront, giving new energy and direction to the struggle.

Also Read | Is Madhu Raju Fired From Palo Alto Networks Over Viral World War 2 Memorial Dance Video? Here's the Truth.

He highlighted that Bhatt's hunger strike during the 1995 Shriyatra Tapu movement and at Khet Mountain remains a significant event in the history of the statehood movement. Known initially for his involvement in trade union activism, Bhatt left his job at BHEL to strengthen the Uttarakhand movement, playing a crucial role in amplifying the voice of the hills at the national level.

The Chief Minister said, "Diwakar Bhatt infused the public movement with renewed vigour through powerful slogans like Ghera Dalo-Dera Dalo." This slogan became more than a call; it evolved into an effective strategy for public pressure, mobilising youth and common people alike."

He noted that Bhatt's political journey began at the grassroots. In 1983, he was elected Block Pramukh of Kirtinagar and served for nearly a decade, working in public service. He later became a member of the Zila Panchayat, consistently raising issues in the public interest.

After the formation of the state, in 2007, the people of Devprayag elected him as their MLA. In the Assembly, he effectively raised regional and state issues. Later, he served as a Cabinet Minister, holding important portfolios including Revenue, Land Management, Food & Civil Supplies, and Welfare of Ex-Servicemen.

The Chief Minister said, "Diwakar Bhatt consistently stood firm on matters such as state formation, amendments in forest laws, delimitation of panchayats, implementation of the Hill Cadre, and rights of hill areas. He was also one of the founding members of the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal and actively contributed to advancing organisational and state interests for a long time."

He emphasised that despite holding important positions, Bhatt remained a symbol of simplicity, clarity, and dedication to the people, always prioritising the interests of Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister observed that his demise on November 25, 2025, is an irreparable loss to public life in the state. On behalf of the Assembly, he paid homage to the departed soul and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)