New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) A 34-year-old Delhi Police constable allegedly died by suicide inside his office at Mandir Marg police station, police said on Saturday.

The deceased constable has been identified as Jaimal Singh.

According to police, the incident took place on Friday while he was on duty. His body was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside his office.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi Amrutha Guguloth said, "Legal proceedings u/s 174 CrPC have been initiated."

"He had been under treatment for depression for the past three months. It could probably be a cause for committing suicide," she said.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot.

"The suicide note has been seized and is part of investigation. Financial troubles apparently looks like the reason for the suicide," she said.

Singh had joined the Delhi Police force in October 2010 and was presently working in the subsidiary training unit of the New Delhi district.

He is survived by his wife and a daughter, the DCP added.

