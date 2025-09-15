New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Delhi Police conducted a joint and coordinated raid in 25 locations of Dwarka and the outskirts of the city against gangsters on Monday.

According to the DCP Dwarka Ankit Kumar Singh, this raid was conducted against all wanted criminals, who were once shooters and provided logistics or financial aid to gangsters. This operation focused on the 6-7 places in Delhi NCR.

"This drive was against all wanted criminals, all those who were once shooters or associates, or those who provided logistics or financial aid to gangsters," Singh told ANI.

During the operation, various weapons such as eight sophisticated pistols and country-made pistols were recovered, and over twenty-six people were detained during the raid.

"During this operation, 8 sophisticated pistols, country-made pistols, and about 30 live rounds of bullets have been seized. 6 people have been arrested and more than 26 people have been detained," added Singh.

Additionally, a bulletproof vehicle and Rs 35 lakhs in cash were found during the raid. Additionally, over Rs 50 lakhs worth of gold articles were also recovered from the spot.

"One bulletproof vehicle has also been found. An Audi car has been found. Around Rs 35 lakhs in cash have been recovered. Foreign currency and over Rs 50 lakhs worth of gold articles have also been recovered," added Singh.

Currently, the police have informed the Income Tax Department to investigate the source of these items.

"We have also informed the Income Tax Dept...The locations included 6-7 places in NCR and the remaining in Delhi..." added Singh.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

