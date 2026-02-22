Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Union Minister for Communications and DoNER, Jyotiraditya Scindia, addressed a massive gathering of over 9,000 Gramin Dak Sevaks at the Gramin Dak Sevak Sammelan in Guntur, describing the Andhra Pradesh Circle as a frontline force in India Post's transformation journey.

According to the release, sharing the dais with the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Minister described the occasion as deeply emotional. He recalled the long-standing association between Naidu and the Scindia family, noting that the Chief Minister had worked closely with his grandmother, Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia, and later with his father, Madhavrao Scindia, highlighting a bond rooted in decades of mutual respect and public service.

The Minister recalled a small town in Andhra Pradesh called "Scindia," named after the legacy of the Scindia family.

He noted that nearly a century ago, his great-grandfather established one of pre-independent India's earliest shipping and shipbuilding enterprises along the Andhra coast, which led to the founding of the settlement near Visakhapatnam.

"My connection with this soil is not merely political," he said, "it is emotional, historic and deeply personal."

Beginning with a powerful reflection on trust, the Minister remarked that if anyone truly knows the pulse of a village, its families, its struggles and its aspirations, it is the Gramin Dak Sevak.

Scindia described GDS as the shining jewels of Bharat Mata, serving tirelessly from the snowy mountains of Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand to the coastal belts of Andhra Pradesh, through heat, snow, rain and cyclone. Just as the heart pumps blood to the last vein of the body, the Gramin Dak Sevak carries the lifeblood of communication and service from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Bharuch to the borders of Arunachal Pradesh.

Emphasising that relationships in life are not built on monetary value but on trust and affection, the Minister noted that in rural India, the Gramin Dak Sevak forms one of the most vital links of social connection beyond the immediate family. In over 6.5 lakh villages, GDS remain the most trusted representatives of governance and public service.

Recalling his earlier tenure in the department, the Minister highlighted key welfare measures introduced for GDS, including umbrella, shoe, stationery and cycle allowances. He also underscored a landmark reform securing access for children of Gramin Dak Sevaks to Kendriya Vidyalayas through a Gazette notification in 2009, ensuring educational opportunity and parity for postal families across India.

Highlighting the financial inclusion role of India Post, the Minister noted that over 38 crore Post Office Savings Bank accounts are operated across the country, with a corpus of nearly ₹22 lakh crore mobilised through the dedicated efforts of GDS across the length and breadth of India. He emphasised that this vast financial base reflects the trust reposed by citizens in India Post and its grassroots workforce.

Referring to Andhra Pradesh's dynamic economic growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Minister said the state is poised to lead India Post's parcel revolution.

Referring to the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Reform, Perform and Transform, the Minister stated that India Post's modernisation and parcel-led growth are aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047. He noted that under PM Modi's leadership, India is advancing with speed, confidence and clear resolve, and India Post must mirror that momentum.

With expanding agriculture exports, MSMEs and e-commerce penetration, the demand for reliable last-mile logistics is growing rapidly. Invoking a popular Telugu phrase meaning "we will not bow," he asserted that when competition comes, India Post, with its unmatched reach of over 1.65 lakh post offices nationwide, will rise stronger and more competitive.

The Minister reiterated the vision of transforming India Post from a traditional service institution into the best logistics and distribution network in the world that is modern, technology-enabled, customer-centric and globally competitive.

Outlining the roadmap for reform, he presented a simple yet powerful formula for transformation:

A - Accuracy: Every transaction, every delivery, every OTP must be precise and timely.

B - Behaviour: GDS represent the Government of India; courtesy, empathy and professionalism must define every interaction.

C - Commitment to Delivery: On time, every time.

D - Delivery Excellence: Upholding India Post's reputation as a trusted and reliable institution.

He emphasised that technology, including modern parcel hubs, improved routing, digital tracking systems, electric vehicles and advanced logistics infrastructure will serve as enablers, but the human connection embodied by the Dakiya will remain at the heart of India Post.

Drawing a parallel with the spirit of Ugadi, symbolising new beginnings, the Minister described the Guntur Sammelan as a new chapter for India Post in Andhra Pradesh. He expressed confidence that when the vision of the Prime Minister, the resolve of the Chief Minister and the dedication of Gramin Dak Sevaks converge, India Post will emerge as the finest logistics institution globally and a pillar of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Concluding his address, the Minister called upon every Gramin Dak Sevak to move forward with renewed determination and collective resolve, reaffirming that India Post's greatest strength lies in its people, the trusted faces of governance in every village of India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)