New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Delhi Police have cracked a murder case within just eight hours, leading to the arrest of four suspects. The police also recovered critical evidence, including two blood-stained knives, the victim's motorcycle, and the blood-soaked clothes worn by the attackers during the crime, said the police.

The three suspects have been identified as Pravesh (20), Pankaj Kake (23), and Ajay Akshay (28), all residents of Ram Nagar, Nabi Karim. On August 12, a fourth accused, Ashu (21), also from Ram Nagar, was apprehended based on a tip-off.

According to the police, the incident occurred on August 10, when 22-year-old Bansi alias Pali, a resident of Amarpuri, was "fatally stabbed" at Tel Mil Gali in Nabi Karim in the national capital. The attack stemmed from a long-standing neighbourhood dispute. Bansi sustained multiple stab wounds and was "declared dead upon arrival" at the hospital.

Police promptly registered a case under Sections 103(1)/3(5) of BNS at Nabi Karim Police Station, said the police.

Leveraging a combination of CCTV footage analysis, local intelligence, technical surveillance, and human informants, the police team launched an intensive search operation spanning Raghubir Nagar, Anand Parbat, Sadar Bazar, Paharganj, Nabi Karim, and the NCR regions.

During the investigation, police seized two blood-stained knives believed to be the murder weapons, along with a motorcycle belonging to the deceased. The blood-stained clothes worn by the attackers at the time of the crime were also recovered.

Further scrutiny revealed that Pravesh and Pankaj had prior criminal involvement, with a case registered against them under Sections 324/34 IPC at Nabi Karim Police Station.

While four accused are in custody, one suspect, Shiva, remains at large. Police have intensified raids to track him down, said the police. (ANI)

