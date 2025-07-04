New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The West District Police team of Delhi cracked a staged robbery case within 10 hours. Accused persons, namely Subhash Chand (aged 22) and Vijaypal (aged 26), have been arrested. The complainant, Subhash Chand, himself was the mastermind behind the staged robbery case.

On July 3, 2025, a call was received at PS Moti Nagar reporting a robbery of ₹13 lakhs. The complainant, Subhash Chand, alleged that after withdrawing ₹13 lakhs from the Bank, he was robbed by six unknown persons on a flyover. He further alleged that the robbers had arrived on three bikes and fled with the cash after stabbing him with a knife.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 04 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

During the investigation, CCTV cameras were analysed, but no suspicious bikes were seen chasing the complainant. Further inquiry revealed that the complainant's injuries appeared superficial and inconsistent with his claims of being stabbed by a knife. Upon sustained interrogation, Subhash Chand broke down and confessed to the crime.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Subhash Chand had hatched a conspiracy with his friend, Vijaypal, to stage a robbery. The plan was to withdraw ₹13 lakhs from the Bank, hand over the bag to Vijaypal at Rajouri Garden Metro Station, and collect it later.

Also Read | Indian Stock Market Today, July 4: Nifty, Sensex Open With Marginal Gains, Expert Says 'SEBI's Order on JS Group May Impact Derivative Volumes'.

Accused Subhash Chand works as an accountant at a trading company, where he has been working for the past two years. He had lost ₹30 lakhs in gambling and was under pressure to repay the lost stake money. He withdrew ₹13 lakhs from the bank and handed it over to Vijaypal, who fled on a Rapido bike to Dhaulakuan and then took a bus to his village. A police team was immediately dispatched to Mahendergarh, and the money was recovered from Vijaypal's possession in Village Bayal, District Mahendergarh, Haryana.

In another operation, the Delhi Police Crime Branch nabbed two criminals allegedly involved in the murder of gangster Manjeet Mahal's nephew Deepak following an encounter in Shahbad Dairy late Thursday night.

The accused were identified as Vijay and Somveer, who had been on the run after their alleged role in the high-profile murder case. According to officials, the Crime Branch launched a targeted operation in Shahbad Dairy after receiving specific inputs about the suspects' location. When police personnel confronted the duo, they tried to flee and opened fire, triggering a brief exchange of gunfire.

Both accused were shot in their legs during the encounter and were immediately taken into custody. Police said they sustained bullet injuries in their lower limbs and were later shifted to a hospital for treatment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)