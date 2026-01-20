Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 20 (ANI): Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary has reiterated that the Central government is making sustained efforts to make skilling aspirational, with a focus on preparing a future-ready workforce aligned with industry needs.

Speaking to the media at the first-ever IndiaSkills 2025-26 Competition (North East Region) on Monday, Chaudhary highlighted the government's goal for the future of youth in the workforce.

"The government is continuously striving to make skilling aspirational and to give dignity to skills, and preparing our future-ready workforce that the industry talks about," the minister said.

He noted that participants from the IndiaSkills competitions will be representing the country on the global stage. "This year, the 48th WorldSkills Competition will be held in Shanghai, China, and the Indian team will be selected from these young people," Chaudhary added.

Expressing optimism about the potential of youth from the Northeast, the minister said he hoped they would actively participate and excel at the international level. "I hope that the young people of the Northeast will come forward and win in the upcoming global tournament in Shanghai as well," he said.

Chaudhary stated that the IndiaSkills competition is a two-day event, and around 162 competitors are taking part to win in their respective sports disciplines.

IndiaSkills Competition is a biennial national competition, organised organized by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India (GoI), to showcase the talents of youth.

The winners of the competition are further trained to represent the nation on the global stage, especially at the WorldSkills Competition (WSC) and the WorldSkills Asia Competition (WSAC).

One of the key purposes of this competition is to nurture the talents and upskill them to bridge the gap in the job market.

Earlier, Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday also said that the Delhi government has an innovative policy to encourage startups, and such a policy will help empower the entire country.

While speaking to reporters, he said, "An innovative policy of the Delhi government is to encourage startups. If startups are encouraged in Delhi, it will empower the entire country. The Delhi government is focused on skills. This program is under Prime Minister Modi's vision."

Chaudhary added that such initiatives would help build a robust and future-ready workforce, contributing significantly to India's growth and self-reliance. After the event in Guwahati, the Union Minister went to the 'aspirational' Goalpara district, and highlighted that the government is putting the Northeast region first in every ministry and every scheme. (ANI)

