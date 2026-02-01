New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): The Anti-Robbery and Snatching Cell (ARSC) of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested two members of traffic-related fraud and extortion syndicates in separate operations, officials said.

According to Delhi Police officials, the arrests are linked to two cases involving the recording and misuse of videos of Traffic Police personnel to extort money. In the first operation, Amir Chaudhary, also known as Sikander, was arrested. He is an associate of Jeeshan Ali, who has already been arrested and identified as the head of an organised crime syndicate.

Also Read | Budget 2026 Highlights: Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to Get Dedicated Rare Earth Corridors; INR 7,280-Crore Magnet Manufacturing Scheme to Boost Capacity.

The group allegedly recorded videos of Traffic Police personnel and other government officials during official duties and used the footage to demand money. Amir Chaudhary was apprehended while collecting extortion money from a Traffic Police personnel.

The case relates to an FIR registered on April 29, 2025, at the Crime Branch police station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 112 related to organised crime. The FIR was lodged following a complaint by Delhi Traffic Police personnel after a commercial light goods vehicle attempted to evade challan proceedings using a fake "03 March" sticker.

Also Read | Bihar Road Accident: 5 Killed, 3 Critically Injured as Speeding Truck Crushes Auto-Rickshaw in Bihta While Returning From Maner Urs Fair.

Investigation and analysis of WhatsApp groups pointed to the existence of an organised syndicate operating a parallel illegal system. Seven accused, including the kingpin Jeeshan Ali, have been arrested so far, Delhi police said in a statement.

In the second operation, Sanjay Gupta, an associate of Rajkumar alias Raju Meena, was arrested. Rajkumar, who has been active since 2015, allegedly trained associates to record and manipulate videos of on-duty Traffic Police personnel. These videos were then used to threaten departmental action and file false complaints for extortion. The FIR for this case was registered on December 8, 2025, under provisions of the MCOC Act and BNS.

Rajkumar was arrested on December 8, 2025, Mukesh alias Pakodi on December 11, 2025, and Sanjay Gupta on January 20, 2026. All the accused have been sent to judicial custody. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)