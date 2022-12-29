New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Delhi Police had a busy year investigating some of the most challenging cases which caught the nation's attention.

Below are some of these sensational cases:

1. Shraddha Walkar murder:

The grisly murder of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala kept Delhi Police on its toes in the latter part of the year.

The gory details about Walkar's murder emerged after Delhi Police arrested 28-year-old Poonawala on November 12. After allegedly strangling Walkar on May 18, Poonawala sawed her body into multiple pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence before dumping them across the city over several days.

The incident started unfolding when the victim's father in Mumbai filed a complaint in September when one of her friends informed him that Walkar's phone had been unreachable for two months and Poonawala claimed that they had parted ways some time ago.

But it was Delhi Police which in November got the lead and started frantically searching for Walkar's body parts.

Following Poonawala's confession, police scanned through various forest areas and even a pond in Madangir was emptied to look for Walkar's missing body parts. Police have recovered more than 13 body parts from forest areas of Mehrauli and Gurugram.

The investigators got a headway when the DNA samples extracted from the bones recovered from the blood traced found at the house where Walkar was murdered matched with samples of her father.

Polygraph test and narco analysis were also conducted on Poonawala. Even though reports of these tests are not admissible in court but his confessions made during the tests will help in further investigation.

However, police are yet to recover Walkar's mobile phone which the accused allegedly threw somewhere.

2. Anjan Das murder:

Days after the Walkar case unfolded, emerged another sensational murder of 45-year-old Anjan Das who was killed on May 30 by his wife Poonam (48) and stepson Deepak (25).

Both the mother-son duo were arrested from east Delhi's Pandav Nagar in connection with the incident.

His body was also chopped into pieces and stuffed inside a bag which was later dumped at the Ramlila Ground in Kalyanpuri in June.

Over the next few days, his legs, thighs, skull and a forearm were recovered. Das already had a wife and eight sons in Bihar, but he hid this fact from Poonam.

But the case was cracked only in November.

The mother-son duo had killed Das over suspicion that he was eyeing his stepdaughter and stepson's wife. They had disposed of the body parts at different places in east Delhi over a period of three to four days and buried the skull.

3. Uttam Nagar acid attack:

In December , two masked men on a bike flung acid on a 17-year-old girl who was attacked minutes after she left her west Delhi home for school.

The attack took place at Mohan Garden near Uttam Nagar and the girl suffered eight per cent facial burns. Later, the same evening, three men including the victim's neighbour were arrested in connection with the incident.

The main accused had procured the acid through Flipkart following which police sent a notice to the e-commerce platform in this regard. The girl was a friend of the main accused for a long time but they had a breakup two-three months ago and she stopped talking to him. To take revenge, he planned the attack.

4. Sukesh Chandrashekhar case:

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar also kept the investigators busy as they tried to unfold the conspiracy behind the 200 crore extortion case which also involved names of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez who was quizzed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Unit.

Another Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi also came under the scanner of the investigators for her "professional" association with Chandrashekhar.

5. Sulli deals:

Earlier in the year, two apps - Bulli Bai and Sulli deals created massive uproar after pictures of hundreds of Muslim women, including many prominent personalities who were listed for 'auction' on the mobile application with photographs sourced without their permission and doctored.

Like Delhi Police, Mumbai Police had also registered a case against unidentified persons following complaints about the doctored photographs being put up for 'sale' on the Bulli Bai app.

During investigation, the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police cracked the case with the arrest of 20-year-old Niraj Bishnoi, who was the creator and main conspirator behind the Bulli Bai app, which targeted Muslim women by putting up doctored photographs of them without their consent, was arrested from Jorhat in Assam.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena granted sanction to prosecute the main accused in the Sulli Deals case -- Aumkareshwar Thakur under section 196 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which pertains to prosecution for offences against the state and for criminal conspiracy to commit such offence.

Thakur had allegedly created the Sulli Deals app and Sulli Deals Twitter handle that auctioned Muslim women on social media platforms, with the aim of insulting them and the Muslim community.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)