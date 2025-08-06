New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): As part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration, the Dwarka District Police deported 22 foreign nationals in July 2025 who were found residing in the country without valid documentation, officials said.

The deportations were carried out following coordinated efforts by police units, including PS Uttam Nagar, AATS, PS Bindapur, Dwarka Sector-23, PS Mohan Garden and the Anti-Narcotics Cell. These units developed intelligence regarding the presence of illegal immigrants in the district and launched raids at multiple locations based on actionable inputs.

Among those deported, eight individuals were from Bangladesh. They were identified as Md. Ibrahim, Md. Salam Miaz, Mainuddin, Kazi Masud Ur Rashid, Shahdatt, Mohd. Anwar, Abdul Momin and Nural Alam.

Another eight were Nigerian nationals, identified as Onwaku Matthew Chimaobi, Peter Ebuke, Okwuchukwu John Okafor, Ejike Ikpara Okpara, Simeon Jideofor Okafor, Johnson Oluwatobi Joshua, Emmanuel Abuchi and Blessing Francis.

Three nationals from Ivory Coast, namely Ivoirinne Kouassi Moise, Djedje Albert and Jacques Fabrice Tiessieh, were also deported. In addition, two Liberian nationals, James and Samuel, and one Senegalese national, Mathieu Seck, were among those removed from the country.

All 22 foreign nationals were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which issued deportation orders following verification of their illegal stay in India. The individuals were then sent to a detention centre to complete formalities before deportation.

In a separate development, Delhi Police on Monday arrested five Bangladeshi nationals after they allegedly attempted to forcibly enter the Red Fort premises. An investigation into the matter is underway.

"The age of all of them is around 20-25 years, and they work as labourers in Delhi. The Police have recovered some Bangladeshi documents from them. Currently, they are being interrogated," police said.

Meanwhile, Gurugram Police on Saturday detained ten Bangladeshi nationals who were found to be living illegally in the city, according to police officials. (ANI)

