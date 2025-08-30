New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Delhi police on Saturday detained several Bharatiya Janata Party workers and leaders protesting over the alleged derogatory remarks made about Prime Minister Modi and his late mother in Darbhanga during the "Voter Adhikar Rally".

The Delhi Police used water cannons to disperse BJP leaders and workers during the protest.

Earlier, during the day, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi stopped his car and tried to distribute candies (or toffees) to protestors showing him the black flag over the alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother.

It was the members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) who were protesting against Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi held a roadshow as part of the opposition's Voter Adhikaar Yatra, during which he was seen raising slogans against alleged "vote theft" in the previous assembly elections.

While speaking to ANI, Gandhi raised slogans, "Vote chor, gaddi chhodd." Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that the anger and sadness witnessed among people in the Voter Adhikaar Yatra were because they had been "deceived".

"These are sentiments of anger and sadness. People have been deceived. So, they are expressing it," Khera said, adding, "I don't know how PM Modi will come here. There is immense protest here. Ministers are being chased out of villages. People will not forgive him, they want to punish him."

Earlier, the BJP and Congress workers clashed in Bihar's Patna on Friday over the alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi and his late mother during an INDIA bloc rally in Darbhanga.

Stones were pelted at the site as the BJP staged a protest against the Congress in front of the Congress office in Patna.

Bihar Minister and BJP leader Nitin Nabin stated that the public will give a "befitting reply" to Congress.

Moreover, Darbhanga Police arrested the man accused of hurling abuses against PM Modi. Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Chaudhary stated that a case has been registered and action will be taken against those found to be involved.

A massive political row has erupted after a purported video on the internet showed the accused hurling abusive slurs against PM Modi, with BJP leaders slamming the opposition for "lowering" the political standards. However, the opposition said that the BJP is "raising 'irrelevant' issues to distract from the crucial ones. (ANI)

