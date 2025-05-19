New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): A grand passing-out parade was held for the Delhi Police trainees at the Delhi Police Academy in Wazirabad, New Delhi, on May 19, where they took an oath to serve and protect the nation.

Delhi Police recruits showcased their drill skills during the Passing Out Parade of 1,308 newly inducted constables of Batch No.124.

Also Read | Who Is Priyanka Senapati, Puri YouTuber Under Scanner for Alleged Links With Arrested 'Pakistani Spy' Jyoti Malhotra?.

Robin Hibu, IPS, Special Commissioner of Police/Public Transport Division, Delhi Police, was the Chief Guest. The trainees took an oath to serve and protect the nation, marking a significant milestone in their journey as police officers.

The trainees, led by their commanders, marched past the parade ground with precision and discipline, showcasing their commitment to duty and service. As they took the oath, they pledged to uphold the Constitution of India, serve the nation with truth and loyalty, and protect its sovereignty.

Also Read | Myntra and Reliance-Owned Ajio Ban Turkish Brands Amid Rising Boycott Turkey Calls Over Support to Pakistan Following 'Operation Sindoor'.

"I pledge to uphold the law of India and abide by the Constitution. I will have faith and sincere loyalty to the sovereignty of India as a member of the Delhi Police Service," said the constables as they took the oath.

The ceremony was attended by senior police officials and dignitaries, who praised the trainees for their dedication and hard work.

The passing-out parade marked the culmination of the trainees' rigorous training program, and they are now ready to join the Delhi Police force. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)