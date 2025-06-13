New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) The Delhi Police has launched an investigation into a cyber attack on the servers of two hospitals in the city, police sources said on Friday.

According to the sources, servers of two hospitals -- Parmanand Multi-Superspeciality Hospital in Civil Lines and NKS Superspeciality Hospital in Gulabi Bagh -- were hacked on June 11, which was reported to the police immediately.

However, no immediate response was received from the hospitals management about the hacking.

Police have roped in technical experts to trace the origin of the cyber attack and identify those responsible.

