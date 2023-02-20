New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday launched an investigation on a complaint of attack at the residence of AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi in the national capital.

A patrolling vehicle of the Delhi Police was also stationed outside Owaisi's 34 Ashoka Road residence in the wake of the alleged stone-pelting incident.

"Legal action is being taken in the matter. Owasi wasn't present at his residence when the alleged incident happened," police said, adding that a brick was found in the parking area at the rear entrance of his house.

Earlier, around 5.30pm on Sunday, some unidentified persons allegedly pelted bricks at the AIMIM chief's residence, damaging windows.

Owaisi later approached the police and lodged a complaint in the matter.

Acting on the complaint, a Delhi Police team led by an additional DCP visited his residence and surveyed the scene of the alleged attack.

In his complaint lodged at Parliament Street police station, the AIMIM chief alleged that a group of miscreants pelted stones at his residence, damaging windows.

"I reached my residence at 11.30 pm to find the glass on my windows broken and bricks and stones lying around. My domestic help informed that a group of miscreants threw bricks and stones at my residence around 5.30 pm," Owaisi said.

The AIMIM chief claimed it was the fourth such attack at his residence.

"This is the fourth time such an attack has taken place. The area surrounding my house has enough CCTV cameras, and the culrprits could easily identified and apprehended. It is unfortunate such incidents of vandalism are happening with such impunity in a high-security zone," Owaisi said in his complaint.

"The culprits should be arrested at the earliest," he added. (ANI)

