New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has recovered 305 high-end stolen mobile phones worth approximately Rs 3 crore under their Operation Track Back, an official said on Wednesday.

Among the 305 phones, 216 have been returned to their rightful owners after verification, a senior police officer said.

During the operation, launched to curb mobile theft and protect citizens from digital fraud, arrests were made disrupting international mobile smuggling rings, the officer said.

On January 10, police teams arrested Manish Yadav from Wazirabad, recovering 195 stolen phones worth Rs 2 crore. Later, on January 30, two members of an international theft syndicate -- Rahul and Waheed -- were arrested near Indraprastha Park with 58 stolen phones, he added.

On February 10, another arrest was made when Asif was nabbed with 52 stolen devices, including 40 iPhones, the officer said.

