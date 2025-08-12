New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Delhi Police recovered drugs from the car, which hit two persons near 11 Murti on Mother Teresa Road in the national capital. Both victims have died in the incident.

According to Delhi Police, on August 10, a PCR call reported an accident near Gate No. 3, Talkatora Stadium & a Mahindra Thar driven by one Ashish Bachchas (26), a resident of Shakarpur, was found in an accidental condition.

Also Read | Oil Sanctions 'Big Blow' to Russia: US President Donald Trump Says Oil Tariff on India Making Vladimir Putin Pliable to Seeking End to Ukraine War.

During inspection, a bag with suspected drugs was found inside the vehicle. Investigation Officer seized Commercial quantities of contrabands, including Cocaine (0.30 gm), LSD (2.6 gm), MD (23.47 gm), Ganja (21.26 gm), Tobacco (15.49 gm), Charas (4.17 gm), Rs 25,000 cash, and a mobile phone.

On the accident, Delhi Police official said, "Around 6:30 in the morning, Sunday, our patrolling vehicle saw that an accident had happened. The driver's name is Ashish, who is 26 years old. He was going from Gurgaon to Shakarpur. The car belonged to his friend. He collided with two people on the footpath, in which one died and the other was injured, who died during treatment. The driver was detained right there. He is not employed right now. Earlier, he used to work as a driver for someone."

Also Read | Recruitment Scam in Rajasthan: 70 Women Secured Government Jobs With Fake Divorce Papers; SOG Begins Probe.

The vehicle has been seized, and an FIR has been registered under sections 20, 21,22, and 25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, at Chanakya Puri police station. The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)