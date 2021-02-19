New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The Delhi Police has released the photographs of 200 people who were allegedly involved in the violence that broke out on Republic Day during the farmers' tractor parade at Red Fort, officials said on Friday.

Police said they have scanned the videos and taken the pictures of people from them.

"We have released the pictures and the process of identification (of the people) has been started," a senior police officer said.

Thousands of protesters had clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some of them even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts.

The farmers have been protesting since late November at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Centre's three agri laws.

