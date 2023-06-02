New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Delhi Police on Friday released a toll-free helpline number on which the general public can share information on crimes and criminals anonymously, officials said.

Reward will be provided for the 'eyes and ears' scheme "for useful information", Special Commissioner of Police Sanjay Singh said on Twitter.

"Join as 'EYES & EARS' of @DelhiPolice. You can give information about crime & criminals at a Toll Free HELPLINE No. 14547. Caller has the option to disclose his identity or not & it is kept secret. Reward is given for useful information in appropriate cases #TogetherSafeDelhi," he tweeted.

