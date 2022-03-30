New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): A team of police officials from the Mundka police station has arrested one accused of kidnapping a 12-year-old child, here, and handed over the child safely to the family after rescuing him, police said.

The police team arrested the accused identified as Arbind Upadhyay after chasing him for around 1100 km and rescued the kidnapped child from his custody.

A case was registered at Mundka police station on March 26, by the mother of the kidnapped child complaining that the boy went missing after leaving for school in a village of Tikri Kalan in the national capital. The police filed an FIR under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code and initiated the investigation into the case.

The investigation revealed that Arbind is a native of Bihar, a class 8th pass out who runs an orchestra in the name of 'Heena' in his native village.

To track the accused, the police team deployed the sources immediately.

During the investigation into the case, the suspected contact numbers were identified. The police team tracked the location and obtained the Call detail record (CDR) of the accused, it was found that the accused was travelling on Bihar Sampark Kranti Train, revealed the police.

A raiding team was formed and sent immediately to follow the suspect. Technical surveillance was used by the police to trace the victim and accused. The police had also informed and contacted the railway authorities about the incident.

The police conducted a raid as per the live location and Customer Acquisition Form details of the mobile phone number used by the accused and nabbed the accused at Village Khutka Dahva, District Saran, Bihar.

The rescued child was handed over to the family. (ANI)

