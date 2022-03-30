Indore (Madhya Pradesh), March 30: In an unusual incident, a woman identified as Shaheen in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district gave birth to a child with two heads and three hands, on March 29. The third hand is towards the back between the two faces.

According to reports, the newborn baby was admitted to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, Indore on Tuesday. Sources said that the child was referred from Ratlam and admitted to the NICU of the hospital for further treatment. Uttar Pradesh Annual Examinations 2022: Bizarre Questions Such As 'Antonym for Tree, Opposite of 60' Leave Students Stumped.

Pediatric surgeon Dr. Brijesh Lahoti said that the condition is called dicephalic parapagus, which is a rare form of partial twinning with two heads side by side on one torso, reported the Free Press Journal.

"Such cases are rare and the condition of babies remains uncertain especially in the initial days due to which we have kept them under observation. We have not planned for any surgery on the patient," Dr. Lahoti said.

As per information, the newborn baby has two heads, one torso, three hands - two are in their normal position and one is near its head, and two hearts. During sonography, doctors said that the child is a twin, however, they were unaware of the child's condition.

Dr. Naved Qureshi, SNCU in charge of the hospital said that the condition of the child is critical. At present, the child is under doctors supervision while the mother has been kept at Ratlam hospital.

