New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) To ensure smooth flow of traffic and minimum inconvenience to people, the Delhi Police has restructured the city's traffic management system, an order said on Friday.

“We are putting in place a restructured traffic management system in view of the growing traffic needs of Delhi citizens and to make traffic regulation and management in the national capital smoother and more efficient to reduce public inconvenience due to increasing traffic loads,” Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said in the order.

Also Read | Congress To Contest All 40 Bihar Lok Sabha Seats in 2024 As Party Snaps Ties With RJD.

“There will be enhanced focus on road safety, road engineering and citizen service,” he added.

To ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city with minimum inconvenience to general public, the traffic unit of the Delhi Police has restructured in the following manner, it said.

Also Read | Amit Shah on 3-Day Maiden Visit to Jammu and Kashmir from Tomorrow Post Abrogation of Article 370.

Two joint commissioners of police will have jurisdiction congruent to special commissioners of police zone I and zone II, the order said.

Six additional commissioners of police (traffic) will hold area responsibility equal to joint commissioners of police (range) and shall supervise the functioning of 15 deputy commissioners of police (traffic), whose jurisdiction shall be similar to district deputy commissioners while 67 traffic inspectors will be responsible in the area which will be at par with sub-divisional assistant commissioners of police under immediate supervision of ACPs concerned of the traffic unit, it said.

Special commissioner of police, traffic management division shall supervise the overall functioning of the traffic unit, it said.

Internal arrangements for administrative and key functions shall be made by the special commissioner of police, traffic management division with due consultations, the order added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)