Mumbai, January 30: Samsung is preparing to launch its next-generation flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, at the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for February 25, 2026. The new device is expected to arrive with a more refined design, featuring a durable grade-5 titanium frame and softly rounded corners for better ergonomics. Beyond aesthetics, the smartphone is set to introduce several meaningful upgrades, including a revolutionary hardware-based security feature that ensures on-screen content remains visible only to the primary user.

The upcoming flagship is designed to offer sustained performance improvements and enhanced multitasking capabilities for power users. Samsung has integrated a more efficient thermal management system and a high-capacity battery to support long-term usage. Additionally, the device will feature a sophisticated camera array and a significantly brighter display panel, positioning it as a frontrunner in the ultra-premium segment for the year. Following the global reveal, the smartphone is expected to be available for pre-booking in India, with official sales likely to commence in early March. Smartphone Launches in February 2026: From Samsung Galaxy S26 Series and iPhone 17e to Google Pixel 10a and iQOO 15 Ultra, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones Next Month.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It features a 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The camera system includes a 200MP primary sensor (f/1.4), a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera. The device is backed by a 5,200mAh battery supporting 60W wired fast charging and 25W Qi2 wireless charging. It runs on One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 and includes an integrated S Pen with expanded AI automation features. Samsung Galaxy F70 Series India Launch Confirmed, Mid-Range Smartphone To Debut on February 2, 2026.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 Ultra in India with a starting price of approximately INR 1,29,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The mid-tier 512GB model is anticipated to cost around INR 1,39,999, while the top-of-the-line 16GB RAM and 1TB storage edition could be priced at INR 1,59,999. The flagship will be available in several new colour finishes, including Cobalt Violet, Silver Shadow, Sky Blue, and Black.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Forbes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).