Mumbai, January 31: Oppo is preparing to expand its premium smartphone portfolio with the addition of three new high-end devices, according to the latest industry leaks. Following the global debut of the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro in October 2025, the company is now expected to introduce the Oppo Find X9s, the Find X9 Ultra, and its next-generation foldable, the Find N6. While the Find X9 series expansion is anticipated for the second quarter of 2026, the foldable model could arrive as early as March in select international markets.

The upcoming handsets are set to feature a range of premium finishes, with titanium and orange emerging as the signature theme for the 2026 lineup. Reports suggest the Find X9s will be offered in Titanium, Orange, and Blue, while the flagship Find X9 Ultra may feature Black, Orange, and Brown colourways. The Find N6 foldable is expected to be available in Orange and Titanium, aligning with the brand's shift toward more durable and vibrant aesthetics. Smartphone Launches in February 2026: From Samsung Galaxy S26 Series and iPhone 17e to Google Pixel 10a and iQOO 15 Ultra, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones Next Month.

Oppo Find X9 Series Specifications

The Oppo Find X9s is positioned as a powerful compact option, rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch flat display with a 1.5K resolution. Under the hood, it is expected to house the MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ chipset. The camera system is a significant highlight, with leaks pointing toward a 200-megapixel primary sensor and a 200-megapixel telephoto lens, supported by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide unit.

In contrast, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will serve as the premier flagship, sporting a massive 6.82-inch flat AMOLED panel with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This model is expected to switch to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, built on a 3nm process for superior efficiency. The Ultra variant is likely to feature a quad-camera setup and a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for high-resolution self-portraits and video calls.

Foldable Market Expansion

The Oppo Find N6 is expected to lead the brand's foldable category, potentially becoming the first folding device to utilise the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Rumours suggest the device will also incorporate a 200-megapixel main camera sensor, a substantial upgrade for the foldable segment. Unlike its predecessors, the Find N6 may see a more targeted release in specific regions outside China as Oppo adjusts its global distribution strategy. Samsung Galaxy F70 Series India Launch Confirmed, Mid-Range Smartphone To Debut on February 2, 2026.

While these technical details provide a comprehensive look at the upcoming hardware, Oppo has not yet officially confirmed the specifications or launch dates. The company is expected to share more formal information during the first quarter of the year. The pricing for these models is anticipated to remain in the premium bracket, with the Find X9 Ultra likely exceeding CNY 6,900 in the Chinese market and similar high-value positioning in EUR and USD for global regions.

