New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): A 16-year-old girl was safely rescued from Vapi in Gujarat after she was kidnapped from the national capital, said the Delhi Police on Thursday.

However, the accused is absconding, police added.

A complaint was received by Rajouri Garden police station on June 4 that a teenager Sabana Khatun, was kidnapped by an unidentified person. Thereafter, an FIR was filed under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the investigation was underway.

During the course of investigation, more than 80 CCTV camera footage were analyzed and a boy aged between 21-25 years was seen in the footage with the kidnapped girl, the police said in an official statement.

A photo of the suspected boy was shown around in the local area and a shopkeeper identified him. His name was disclosed as Sameer, a resident of Vapi, Gujarat.

According to the police, the accused was using his friend's mobile number whose location was last tracked to Daman and Diu. However, the accused could not be traced for hours of search by a raiding team.

In a new lead from Vapi, the team reached the village of the accused but found that Sameer and his family were on the run.

After nine hours of door-to-door enquiry, the kidnapped girl was safely recovered from a bus terminal of Vapi.

Further investigation and the search of the accused is underway, said the police. (ANI)

