New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Delhi Police PS Model Town has solved a case of a theft with the arrest of the accused, identified as Jitender Mehta alias Jeet. The accused, aged 37 years, was a resident of Mausam Vihar, Delhi.

"During the investigation, the team recovered stolen cash amounting to Rs. 14,05,000/- and one scooty used in the commission of the crime. Additionally, an amount of Rs. 10,50,000/- was traced and frozen in two separate bank accounts. The accused has been found to be a first-time offender. His motive for committing the theft appears to be the lure of easy money and a desire to sustain a lavish lifestyle," said Polce. According to Delhi Police, on Friday, a complaint was received at PS Model Town from Ram Kumar Verma, a resident of Gagan Vihar, Delhi. In his complaint, it was alleged that Jitender Mehta alias Jeet, was entrusted with the task of collecting Rs. 27 lakh from his office located in Model Town-II, Delhi, on July 15. However, after collecting the said amount at around 5:00 p.m. on July 15, the accused switched off his mobile phone and absconded.

Also Read | 'Milestone Moment for Indian Army': 3 AH-64E Apache Attack Helicopters From US Land in Hindon, Likely to Be Deployed at Western Front.

In this regard, a case was registered under Sections 316(4)/317(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at PS Model Town, and an investigation was promptly initiated. Police said, " During the course of investigation, the team conducted an extensive analysis of CCTV footage from the vicinity of the crime scene and carried out multiple search operations for the accused. After persistent efforts and a marathon chase, the team, relying on a combination of technical surveillance and manually developed intelligence, successfully traced the accused's location to Ludhiana, Punjab. On July 20, while the accused was attempting to change his location, he was apprehended from Ludhiana. He was identified as Jitender Mehta @ Jeet Resident of Mausam Vihar, Delhi, Age - 37 years."

During sustained interrogation, the accused confessed his involvement in the instant case and revealed that he was working as an Equity Dealer in the complainant's company. He stated that he was entrusted with the responsibility of collecting money from the complainant's office, located in Model Town, Delhi.

Also Read | Panchkula Shocker: Father of 2 Dies After Jumping Into Ghaggar River To Retrieve Friend's Phone in Haryana.

The accused further confessed that on the day of the incident, he took the complainant's scooty, collected Rs. 27 lakh from the office, and subsequently absconded with the entire amount and the scooty.

Based on his disclosure, stolen cash amounting to Rs. 14,05,000/-, a scooty bearing the registration used in the commission of the crime, and one mobile phone purchased with the stolen money were recovered. Additionally, an amount of R.10,50,000/- was traced and frozen in bank accounts linked to the accused.

Further investigation in the matter is in progress to recover the remaining case property and to verify the possible involvement of the accused in other criminal cases. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)