New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested one absconding gangster of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Jitendra Gogi syndicate after an exchange of fire, said Delhi police on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Yogesh alias Himanshu and was arrested on Monday.

As per the police, the accused was absconding for three years after being released on interim bail in a case of attempt to murder pertaining to Narela police station in Delhi.

"The accused was involved in 16 criminal cases of attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, hurt, criminal intimidation and Arms Act etc., in Delhi/NCR and was absconding for three years," said the police.

The officials also informed that firearms including a semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges were also recovered from the possession of the accused.

"A semi-automatic pistol of 0.32 bore and two live cartridges have been recovered from the accused," the police said.

Giving details of the arrest, the police said that information was received with a special cell about the presence of an absconding gangster in the North-West and Outer Delhi area. Thereafter, further information about his activities was gathered and after incessant efforts for more than two months, specific input was received that the accused would come near Britania Chowk flyover on Monday, May 22 to meet his associate.

A team was formed and a trap was laid at the spot to nab the accused, said the police.

The police said, "The accused was spotted coming on foot towards the flyover at about 3.15 PM at Ring Road. However, when he was asked to surrender, he whipped out a pistol and fired a shot towards the raiding party. The team members immediately responded and overpowered and disarmed the accused."

Further on search, a semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered at PS Special Cell in this regard, added the police.

The officials said that during interrogation it was revealed that the accused is involved in 16 criminal cases and was also convicted of four years of rigorous imprisonment in a case of attempt to murder lodged at Narela police station in 2019 and was granted 45 days interim bail in this case in June 2020.

"However, he did not surrender after that and absconded. He has also divulged that he is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Jitender Gogi gang and provides logistic and financial help to the members of this gang," added the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

