New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): The Delhi Police Special Cell detained two juveniles on Friday, in connection with the firing at actress Disha Patani's home on September 11. Both have been apprehended in Delhi, informed the Delhi Police on Friday.

Both accused are minors and had opened fire at Disha Patani's house in Bareilly on September 11.

The very next day, on September 12, another round of firing took place. In that case, two shooters were gunned down in an encounter by a joint team of Uttar Pradesh Police, Delhi Police, and Haryana Police.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order, Amitabh Yash, on Wednesday said that the firing outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani's residence on September 12 was "taken as a challenge" by UP Police.

Speaking with ANI, he emphasised that the incident challenged UP Police's zero-tolerance policy against crime. "Incidents like these disrupt the law and order situation and instil fear in the public, and they directly undermine the zero-tolerance policy of the UP Police and the UP Chief Minister. This incident was taken as a challenge...," said the UP ADG.

SSP Bareilly Anurag Arya had assured Disha Patani's family of safety; five teams were formed for the investigation.

Earlier, actor Disha Patani's father, Jagdish Patani, expressed his gratitude toward Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, after the encounter of the two accused involved in firing outside his residence.

"No matter how much I praise or express gratitude for the Chief Minister, it won't be enough. Today is a living example of the fear-free society he (CM Yogi) envisioned for all of Uttar Pradesh," he told ANI.

Jagdish Patani also shared his reaction on the encounter of the accused and said, "Such incidents happen, and action is also taken. I am satisfied with the security, and all the officials are with me. I am satisfied with the swift action in the matter."

CM Adityanath had previously assured Jagdish Patani, a retired police officer, of strict action against the accused and security arrangements. (ANI)

