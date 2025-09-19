New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Delhi Police has intensified its war against narcotics by focusing on the financial backbone of drug cartels, adopting a zero-tolerance policy against drug-related crimes.

Officials said the strength of drug traffickers lies not only in contraband but also in the vast sums of illicit money generated from the trade. These funds are used to expand criminal activities, infiltrate legitimate businesses, destabilise economies, and, in some cases, fund terrorism.

"Any meaningful fight against narcotics must go beyond traditional enforcement and focus equally on financial investigations," Delhi Police said in a statement.

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act empowers law enforcement agencies to trace, freeze, and forfeit properties derived from the narcotics trade. Under Section 68, illegally acquired properties can be attached and confiscated, thereby choking the financial lifeline of traffickers. By depriving offenders of their illicit wealth, authorities not only punish individuals but also dismantle the infrastructure sustaining the drug network.

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Crime Branch, Delhi Police, has been at the forefront of integrating financial probes into NDPS cases. Earlier, the focus was largely on arrests and seizures; however, the approach now combines operational investigation with financial profiling.

Operational Investigations - arresting traffickers, seizing contraband, dismantling supply chains, and mapping backwards and forward linkages. Financial Investigations - tracing money trails, identifying assets, and initiating forfeiture proceedings.

Financial profiling: Each accused in NDPS cases is profiled, with assets disproportionate to income flagged. Associates and family members are also examined for 'benami' holdings.

Banking and digital footprint analysis: Accounts, money transfers, wallets, and properties linked to traffickers are tracked to uncover hidden layers of transactions.

Property identification and attachment: Assets, including luxury vehicles, farmhouses, and commercial establishments acquired from drug proceeds, have been identified for attachment.

Use of technology and data analytics: Platforms such as NIDAAN, FIU-IND, and ICJS are being used to correlate data, analyse suspicious financial patterns, and detect narcotics funding.

Several high-value traffickers have been financially crippled through property seizures. Properties worth crores, including luxury houses and commercial assets, have been traced to narcotics proceeds. Financial evidence has strengthened prosecutions in trial courts. Inter-state and international linkages have been uncovered through money trails. Officials said these steps have sent a strong deterrent message: "Drug money will not remain hidden, and traffickers will not be allowed to enjoy the fruits of crime."

In 2025 (till September 15), properties worth ₹21.5 crore belonging to 30 offenders were frozen, including ₹17.5 crore by ANTF. Financial probes are ongoing against 19 offenders involving properties valued at over ₹5 crore.

According to police, earlier, the arrest of one trafficker would often lead to another filling the gap. "Now, with seizure and freezing of financial assets, the entire chain of operations is weakened. Choking finances reduces the profitability of drug trafficking and discourages new entrants," officials said.

"Narcotics trafficking is not just a law-and-order problem but a financial crime of global dimensions. By striking at the financial roots of drug syndicates, Delhi Police is making the fight sustainable and comprehensive," said Devesh Chandra Srivastva, IPS, Head of ANTF & Special CP/Crime Branch, Delhi Police.

Under the leadership of Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, the force reaffirmed its commitment to a 'Nasha Mukt Delhi' (Drug-Free Delhi). (ANI)

