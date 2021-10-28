New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Bhojraj while he was allegedly accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe from an accused in a case, local police said.

Bhojraj was arrested from a mall in the Saket area of the national capital, Delhi police said

The SI was posted at the Maidan Garhi Police Station.

The person from he was allegedly accepting the bribe is an accused under the offence of attempt to commit culpable homicide among many other criminal charges.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

