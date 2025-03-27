New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) A Delhi Police sub-inspector has been dismissed from service for his alleged involvement in a drug syndicate, sources said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Naresh Kumar, was posted with the Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell of the Delhi Police Crime Branch, they said.

A police source said that he had been evading arrest for over a year and his termination order was issued on March 20.

This comes after he was accused of running a narcotics syndicate, with one of the arrested gang members, identified as Surojit, revealing that Kumar was the mastermind behind the operation, added another source.

Kumar was named as the main conspirator of this drug syndicate, said an officer. During interrogation, Surojit revealed that Kumar used to procure marijuana from Odisha and the northeastern states.

The accused revealed that he would store them in two houses in Delhi and later sell it to customers, he added.

The source further said that he was suspended on February 22 last year and the period till the issue of the dismissal order will be considered as period not spent on duty.

