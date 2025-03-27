New Delhi, March 27: Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, penned a heartfelt note for differently abled Kay Mehta, an employee of his organisation who showcased that neither odds nor fear can stop willpower.

Kay, a differently abled person, didn't let himself be stopped by his disability and enjoyed the thrill of bungee jumping in Rishikesh. In a video shared by Gautam Adani on X, Kay, strapped to his wheelchair, took a leap and experienced the thrill that bungee jumping brings. According to Adani, Kay's leap inspires the belief that no odds or fear can stop a person's willpower. Adani Group Launches India’s Largest ‘Skill and Employ’ Initiative To Develop Future Workforce Supporting ‘Make in India’ Campaign, Partners With IGCC.

"Most people do it for the thrill. Kay Mehta, our own Adanian, did it to make a statement. From the heights of Rishikesh, strapped in his wheelchair, Kay took a leap that told the world: no odds, no fear, can stop willpower. Kay, you don't just inspire us - you redefine what it means to be an Adanian. Hum Karke Dikhate Hain #HKKDH," Adani wrote on X. Gautam Adani Shares Life Lessons on X, Expresses Grief Over Class 11 Student’s Suicide, Says ‘Failure Is Never a Final Destination; Life Always Gives Second Chance’.

Gautam Adani Applauds Employee Kay Mehta’s Inspirational Bungee Jump On Wheelchair

Gautam Adani has been constantly providing firm support to the para-athletes of India, who look to inspire people and work towards the betterment of society. At the end of last year, Gautam Adani opened doors to "endless opportunities" for underprivileged cricketers in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Adani Foundation reached out to Amir Hussain Lone, a differently abled cricketer, and granted him Rs 67.60 lakh to set up an indoor cricket facility. This will help him fulfil his long-cherished dream of opening a cricket academy for local children in his village of Waghama in Anantnag.

The Adani Foundation had written to Amir last November that it is making a contribution towards fulfilling his dreams.

"I am glad to know that you are putting your best efforts and commitment towards building a dedicated cricket facility in your village in Anantnag. I have been informed that the facility will benefit budding cricketers in the region, including specially-abled sportsmen. It is indeed a commendable endeavour," Priti G Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, wrote in a letter.

In February, Jeet Adani and his wife Diva pledged to 'Mangal Seva' by providing financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to 500 newly married women with disabilities