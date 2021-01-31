New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Delhi Police is tracking the addresses of tractor owners who took the wrong route during farmers' tractor rally on January 26, and sending them notices, said BK Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police, Delhi.

Singh said a team from National Forensic Sciences University visited various spots in the national capital today and is also analysing videos collected by Delhi police of Republic day violence in Delhi.

"A team from National Forensic Sciences University is analysing videos of January 26 violence in Delhi. They visited various spots in Delhi today. Delhi Police's Crime Branch received more than 5,000 video footages and photos from the public," he informed.

"Videos of the wrong route the mob took on Republic Day are being collected. More than 50 notices have been issued. The tractors' registration numbers have been sent to licensing authority to track addresses of owners of tractors. Notices are being sent to them as well," ACP added.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police is seeking CCTV footage from traffic police, local police, National Highways Authority of India, Public Works Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and resident welfare associations at Najafgarh, Nangloi, NH-9, and other places where the January 26 violence took place.

To identify the accused in these videos, the National Forensics University, Gujarat has been roped in. The two teams that have already reached Delhi will help the Crime Branch identify the faces of the criminals which will be then run through the Face recognition system.

The phone location of people including those seen in the videos is also being traced.

Delhi police on Saturday said its Crime branch has received 1,700 mobile clips and CCTV footage from the public in connection with the January 26 violence during farmers' tractor rally.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

