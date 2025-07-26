New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): A 29-year-old woman sub-inspector of the Delhi Police was found dead in her residence in Rohini on Friday in an apparent suicide, said the police.

The deceased, identified as Savita, a resident of Sector-11, Rohini, was posted at Aman Vihar Police Station and belonged to the 2021 batch.

According to the police, information was received about a woman dying by suicide at her home. Savita, a native of Chhara village in Haryana's Jhajjar district, was found hanging from a ceiling fan. Her brother broke the jaali (grille) to enter the room and brought her down. Further inquest proceedings are on, said the police. (ANI)

