New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Delhi Police launched 'Operation Gang Bust 2026', the first major anti-gang operation of the year, which carried out a sustained 48-hour crackdown against organised crime and gangster networks, the police said on Tuesday.

During the operation, the police apprehended 280 gangsters belonging to major and minor gangs. A total of 854 accused persons were arrested, and more than 6,400 suspects were rounded up for verification and questioning, officials said.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (CP) Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha, as part of the operation, over 9,000 police personnel were deployed, and simultaneous raids were conducted across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and other locations, targeting gang members, their associates, and the entire support ecosystem facilitating organised crime.

Several habitual offenders and absconders wanted in cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery and arms offences were apprehended.

Police teams conducted raids at 4,299 identified hideouts, leading to the registration of 690 new criminal cases under various sections of law.

The operation also resulted in significant recoveries. Police seized around 300 illegal arms, 130 rounds of ammunition, and cash amounting to approximately Rs 25 lakh, officials added.

Senior officers said 'Operation Gang Bust' was aimed at striking not only gangsters but also the entire ecosystem supporting organised crime, including individuals involved in providing financial, logistical and operational assistance to gangs.

The senior officers closely monitored the operation, directing district and specialised units to ensure "coordinated" action and "swift" execution. The operation aimed at sending a strong message to gangsters and criminal elements operating in the city, according to the police.

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi Police's team of Special Cell arrested three shooters of the Himanshu Bhau gang in an attempt to murder case, which occurred in the Bawana area, officials said.

According to the Delhi Police, the police also recovered various weapons, including a sophisticated pistol and three live cartridges, from each of the accused persons. Additionally, one stolen motorcycle has also been recovered from the accused.

Acting on specific information about the movement of shooters associated with the Himanshu Bhau gang in the Rohini area, police apprehended three gang members, Punit, Aniket and Mohit on January 3.

The accused have been arrested in accordance with the law, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

