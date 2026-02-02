New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Congress MP Jothimani on Monday alleged that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak in Parliament on issues related to China and national security, calling it unprecedented in parliamentary history.

Speaking to ANI outside the parliament premises, Jothimani said, "They are not allowing Rahul ji to spell the word China. Why are they so afraid of China, and what has China tried to do on our border? He (Rahul Gandhi) was not even allowed to speak because there is something very indicting the Prime Minister himself regarding the internal security."

She asserted that the Lok Sabha LoP was raising issues linked to the country's integrity and security.

"Rahul Ji will raise the issue because it concerns the integrity and security of our country. This has never happened in the history of the parliament. A leader of the opposition being told not to speak about China, not to speak about the security of this country. What is the purpose of our being here in the parliament?" she asked.

Jothimani's remarks came amid a heated exchange in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session after Rahul Gandhi attempted to refer to excerpts from a magazine article citing the unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane, touching upon the Doklam standoff with China.

Meanwhile, reacting to the same issue, Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused Rahul Gandhi of violating parliamentary decorum. "Despite being the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi was undermining the dignity of the House. He was making such statements even after repeated requests from the Speaker. I would call this indiscipline," Singh told the reporters outside the parliament premises.

Singh further alleged that the Congress MP had disrespected the House. "Rahul Gandhi disrespected the House. He should also have spoken about the conversations he had at the Chinese Embassy," the Union Minister said.

The remarks came after the Lok Sabha earlier in the day witnessed repeated interruptions and was adjourned for the day amid a prolonged stalemate over Rahul Gandhi's insistence on speaking about a specific matter pertaining to the standoff with China during border tensions in 2020 while referring to a report citing an unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane.

BJP members strongly objected to Rahul Gandhi's remarks and said he was speaking against the rules of the House.

The House, which began discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, was adjourned till 3 pm, then till 4 pm and later for the day.

Speaker Om Birla ruled that Rahul Gandhi should not make references to the unpublished book and the article. When the House met at 3 pm, the Speaker urged the Leader of Opposition to proceed with his speech without mentioning his intended reference. He said that the House works according to the rules.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Rahul Gandhi of trying to demoralise the armed forces.

Amid Rahul Gandhi's insistence on making his intended remarks about the border standoff with China, Rijiju said the House should also discuss "what should be done with a member who doesn't obey the Speaker's ruling in Lok Sabha".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also urged the Chair to not allow the Congress leader to make such a reference. (ANI)

