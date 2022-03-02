New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Delhi on Wednesday reported 325 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.81 per cent, according to data shared by the city's health department.

The national capital's case count has now increased to 18,60,561 and the death toll has risen to 26,127.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 40,284, the bulletin stated.

On Tuesday, Delhi reported 344 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.80 per cent and 4 deaths due to the infection. The day before, the city had logged 258 infections with a positivity rate of 0.71 per cent and zero death.

Delhi had on Sunday recorded 484 cases with a positivity rate of 0.95 per cent and three deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Amid a decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation here has also significantly fallen.

The total number of home-isolation cases has dipped to 1,653. The number of containment zones also registered a dip in its count to 4,526 on March 2.

There are 10,943 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 150 (1.37 per cent) of them were occupied.

