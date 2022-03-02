Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday clarrified that it was not his birthday, after receiving wishes from PM Narendra Modi and others on Twitter. Yesterday PM Narendra Modi wished CM Charanjit Singh Channi and also prayed for his good health. Charanjit Singh Channi then took to Twitter to clarify that it was not his birthday. He said that "Grateful for all the wishes pouring in for me today, however today is not my birthday. Your blessings holds utmost importance in my life and motivates me to work harder. I wholeheartedly thank everyone for the love showered on me."

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's Tweet

Grateful for all the wishes pouring in for me today, however today is not my birthday. Your blessings holds utmost importance in my life and motivates me to work harder. I wholeheartedly thank everyone for the love showered on me. Regards. — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) March 1, 2022

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2022 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).