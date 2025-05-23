New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The national capital on Friday recorded a maximum temperature of 37.1 degrees Celsius, 2.4 notch above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The other monitoring stations like Palam recorded 36.2 degrees Celsius, Ridge 37.2 degrees Celsius and Aya Nagar 37.3 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Also Read | West Bengal SSC Recruitment 'Scam': Calcutta High Court Asks Teachers To Shift Protest Venue, Restricts Participants to 200.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius, while the humidity levels fluctuated between 69 and 50 per cent.

The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with very light to light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, temporarily touching 60 kmph during thunderstorms along with dust-raising surface winds.

Also Read | COVID-19 Warning: Delhi Government Issues Advisory, Directs Hospitals To Step Up Coronavirus Preparedness.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius and the minimum is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius.

The air quality in the capital improved and was recorded in the “moderate” category with 129 at 4 pm on Thursday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)