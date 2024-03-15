New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 13.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, on Friday, with the weather office forecasting strong surface winds during the day.

The humidity level was recorded at 53 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Also Read | ‘I am in Heaven and Enjoying It’: Murder Accused Shares Purported Video From Bareilly Central Jail, Police Order Probe After Clip Goes Viral.

The air quality remained in the "moderate" category with an improved reading of 139.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 15-Year-Old Orphan Girl Gangraped by Men Claiming To Be Her Relatives, Rescued in Lucknow; Police Detain Accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)