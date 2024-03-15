Bareilly, March 15: A probe has been ordered into a purported video on social media of a murder accused, who is lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly Central jail. The accused in the video that went viral on Thursday, was identified as Asif. He allegedly shot dead a public works department (PWD) contractor Rakesh Yadav in broad daylight on December 2, 2019 in the Sadar Bazar Police Station area of Shahjahanpur.

In the nearly two-minute-long video, Asif is heard saying, “Swarg me hain swarg me... Swarg me mauj le rahe hain... Aa rahe hain jaldi hi... Chinta karne ki koi zarurat nahi hai… (I am in heaven and enjoying it. I’m coming soon, there is no need to worry)”. On seeing the video on social media, the deceased's brother met District Magistrate Umesh Pratap Singh and gave him a complaint letter. Uttar Pradesh: Woman Paramedical Student of Saifai Medical University Found Dead With Injury Marks.

He said in the letter that the murder accused was being given special facilities in the jail. He said that the accused had been hired from Meerut to kill his brother. Deputy Inspector General (Prison) Kuntal Kishore said, on Friday, "A probe in the matter is underway. After investigation, legal action will be taken against whoever is found guilty."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2024 10:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).