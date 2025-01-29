New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its lowest temperature in four days with the minimum temperature recorded at 6.6 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj: 30 Women Injured in Stampede at Mahakumbh Ahead of ‘Amrit Snan’ on ‘Mauni Amavasya’ in Uttar Pradesh (See Pics and Videos).

In response to the chilly weather, homeless people took refuge in night shelter homes as temperatures continued to drop in Delhi.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 29, 2025: Bajaj Auto, BHEL, and Suzlon Energy Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Delhi's air quality deteriorated to 'very poor' on Wednesday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 327 at 8 am, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. On Tuesday, air quality in the national capital was in the "poor" category with AQI at 258, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI rating is categorized as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe).

The Met Department has predicted foggy conditions for four days starting from January 28. The minimum temperature is expected to hover between 7-11 degrees Celsius.

Cold weather continues to affect the daily life of the people in Jammu and Kashmir, with temperatures dropping to single digit in many areas. Srinagar recorded a temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am on Wednesday. Other recorded temperatures included 3.8 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg, 0.8 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam and 5 degrees Celsius in Banihal.

As per the IMD, a cold wave is considered when the minimum temperature of a station is10 degrees Celsius or less for plains and 0 degrees Celsius or less for Hilly regions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)