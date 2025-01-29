Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 29, 2025: Bajaj Auto, BHEL, and Suzlon Energy Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Mumbai, January 29: Indian equity indices broke a 2-day losing streak and ended higher with Nifty at 22,950 on January 28. While investors and traders gear up for Wednesday, CNBCTV18 reported that Bajaj Auto (NSE: BAJAJ-AUTO), M&M Financial (NSE: M&MFIN), Mahanagar Gas (NSE: MGL), Bosch (NSE: BOSCHLTD), Colgate-Palmolive, GMR Airports (NSE: GMRAIRPORT), BHEL (NSE: BHEL), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (NSE: MOTILALOFS), Suzlon Energy (NSE: SUZLON), MapmyIndia (NSE: MAPMYINDIA), JSW Energy (NSE: JSWENERGY), Exide Industries (NSE: EXIDEIND) are among the stocks that will remain in focus on January 29.

At close on January 28, the Sensex was up 535.24 points or 0.71% at 75,901.41, and the Nifty was up 128.1 points or 0.56% at 22,957.25. BSE Midcap index shed 0.6%, while smallcap index fell 1.7%. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 settled in the green at 22,957.25 with gains of 128.10 points or 0.56%. Nifty50 was seen at the day's high of 23,137.95, while the day's low was quoted at 22,857.65. Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Rebound in Early Trade as US Markets Sink Amid New AI Fears.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on January 29

Bajaj Auto (NSE: BAJAJ-AUTO)

Bajaj Auto Ltd. reported 8% growth in third-quarter consolidated net profit to INR 2,196 crore from INR 2,033 crore in the year-earlier period. Consolidated total revenue from operations increased 8% to INR 13,169 crore compared with INR 12,165 crore in the same period last year.

M&M Financial (NSE: M&MFIN)

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited reported a 63% on year rise in net profit for the quarter ended December at INR 899 crore. Impairment on financial instruments plummeted by 97% on year to INR 9.14 crore.

Mahanagar Gas (NSE: MGL)

Mahanagar Gas on Tuesday, January 28, reported a 30% fall in net profit for the third quarter. Net profit for the three months ended December 31 was INR 221 crore, down from INR 317 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations, however, was up 17.8% at INR 2031.51 crore against INR 1723.77 crore. Ebitda saw a drop of 21% at INR 314.42 crore. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 28, 2025: ITC, Tata Power, and Coal India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Bosch (NSE: BOSCHLTD)

Bosch has reported a profit-after-tax at INR 458 crore for the quarter that ended on December 31, down by 12% year-on-year (YoY) from INR 518 crore.

GMR Airports (NSE: GMRAIRPORT)

GMR Airports Infrastructure on January 28 reported a consolidated net profit of INR 64 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, on the back of an INR 408.6 crore exceptional gain seen during the quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

BHEL (NSE: BHEL)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), on January 28, reported a consolidated net profit of INR 134.7 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, as against a net profit of INR 60 crore in the year-ago period. The public sector undertakings' consolidated revenue from operations rose 32.3% to INR 7,277.1 crore in Q3FY25 as compared to INR 5,504 crore in Q3FY24.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (NSE: MOTILALOFS)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) reported a 15% fall in the December quarter net profit to INR 560 crore against INR 661 crore logged in the same period last year, largely due to higher expenses.

Suzlon Energy (NSE: SUZLON)

Suzlon Energy, on January 28, reported a 91% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit for the December quarter (Q3) of the current fiscal year. As per the exchange filing, the company's Q3FY25 net profit reached INR 386.92 crore, compared to INR 203.04 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

MapmyIndia (NSE: MAPMYINDIA)

CE Info Systems, the parent company of MapmyIndia, on Tuesday, January 28, reported a 4% rise in consolidated net profit to INR 32.3 crore for the quarter ended December 2024. Its revenue from operations rose 24.5% year-on-year to INR 114.5 crore in Q3 FY25.

JSW Energy (NSE: JSWENERGY)

JSW Energy reported a 27% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the third quarter owing to lower revenues from thermal and hydropower plants. Profit declined to INR 168 crore in the three months ended December 31, 2024, the company said in a BSE filing on January 28.

Exide Industries (NSE: EXIDEIND)

Exide Industries on January 28 said its consolidated net profit declined 22% to INR 158 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2024. The company had reported a net profit of INR 203 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose to INR 4,017 crore in the third quarter from INR 3,980 crore in the year-ago period.

The Nifty 50 index is currently testing critical levels, with experts suggesting that if it sustains above the 23,000 mark, there could be potential for an upward move toward 23,100 and possibly 23,300, despite prevailing bearish sentiment and heightened market volatility. However, if the index fails to maintain its position above 23,000, the 22,800-22,750 range is expected to act as a support zone. A break below this level could trigger further downside, with the next support around 22,600, analysts have warned.

