New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 0.4 degree below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The humidity level in the capital was 97 per cent at 8.30 am.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, February 11 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 28 degrees Celsius during the day, the IMD said.

The weather department has forecast a clear sky for the day with predominant surface winds likely from the west.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Traffic Advisory Issued for ‘Maghi Purnima Snan’ in Prayagraj on February 12.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category at 283, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 201 and 300 is classified as 'poor', which can cause breathing discomfort for sensitive groups.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)