New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Intelligence agencies on Thursday revealed a larger terror conspiracy linked to the deadly car blast near Delhi's Red Fort that claimed 12 lives, with sources saying that the suspects had allegedly planned to prepare around 32 old vehicles with explosives to carry out coordinated attacks across multiple locations.

According to intelligence agency sources, the ongoing investigation has expanded after it was found that the accused had already begun work on modifying an i20 and an EcoSport vehicle for potential use in the attacks. Investigators are now examining whether other similar vehicles were being readied as part of a broader plan to execute serial blasts.

"After the i20 and EcoSport, it came to light that preparations were underway to ready 32 more old vehicles which could be fitted with explosives," an intelligence source told ANI.

Further, Investigation agencies informed that around eight suspects were allegedly preparing to execute coordinated explosions at four locations, with each pair assigned to a specific target city.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the accused groups had intended to move in pairs, each carrying multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for simultaneous attacks. Among those under scrutiny are individuals linked to past terror cases, including Red Fort blast accused Dr Muzammil, Dr Adeel, Dr Umar, and Shaheen.

According to sources, the police were able to foil a major terror conspiracy involving a plan to carry out a series of blasts across multiple Indian cities.

Sources revealed that the accused had jointly raised approximately Rs 20 lakh in cash, which was handed over to Umar for operational expenses. The funds were allegedly used to procure over 20 quintals of NPK fertiliser ( NPK fertiliser is a blend of three Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), and Potassium (K) and can be used to extract explosive material ) worth around Rs 3 lakh from Gurugram, Nuh, and adjoining areas, intended for the preparation of IEDs.Investigators have also uncovered that Umar created a Signal app group comprising two to four members to coordinate activities securely.

According to probe agencies, Dr Muzammil became inclined towards Ansar Gazwat-Ul-Hind, an offshoot of ISIS, between 2021 and 2022 after maintaining contact with associates of slain terrorists. He was introduced to the network by one Irfan, alias Maulvi. Weapons recovered in 2023 and 2024 are believed to have been acquired by this module as part of their preparation for forming an independent terror group.

Investigation agencies continue to trace the broader network, suspecting that the accused had planned to execute the attack in the near future.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Faridabad Police seized the red EcoSport DL 10 CK 0458, suspected to be linked to Dr Umar Un Nabi, the prime suspect in the Delhi blast case. The red EcoSport, suspected to be linked to Dr Umar, was found parked near Khandawali village.

Further, Delhi Police on Thursday confirmed that the man who carried out the car blast near Red Fort was Dr Umar Un Nabi, after forensic DNA testing matched his biological sample with that of his mother.

While exclusively speaking with ANI, senior police officials said the confirmation came after days of detailed forensic analysis conducted. A senior police officer revealed that after the explosion, Umar's leg was found trapped between the steering wheel and the accelerator of the car, suggesting he was behind the wheel when the car blasted.

DNA profiling has conclusively identified the deceased as Dr. Umar Un Nabi. His sample was matched with his mother's DNA to establish the relationship," a senior Delhi Police officer said.

On Wednesday, the DNA samples of Dr Umar's mother and brother were collected and sent to the AIIMS forensic laboratory, where they were matched with the remains of the bodies kept at Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi. (ANI)

