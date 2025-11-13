Nehru Jayanti is the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. The annual observance of Pandit Nehru’s birth anniversary is often commemorated as Children’s Day in India. The observance of Nehru Jayanti is focused on remembering Pandit Nehru, offering our thanks and prayers for all that he did to shape India in the post-independence world and to pay homage to the celebrated politician. As we prepare to celebrate Nehru Jayanti 2025, here is everything you need to know about the observance, how it is celebrated and more.

When is Nehru Jayanti 2025? Nehru Jayanti 2025 will be marked on November 14. The annual celebration has been an important event that marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Nehru. Born on November 14, 1889, Pandit Jawahalal Nehru became one of the most noted Indian freedom fighters and politicians and was crucial in shaping post-independence India. The celebration of Nehru Jayanti has traditionally been marked as Children's Day because of Pandit Nehru’s likeness towards children.

Significance of Nehru Jayanti

The observance of Nehru Jayanti is mainly marked by noted leaders and politicians paying homage to India’s first Prime Minister - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. The celebration has been focused on truly understanding the contributions of Pandit Nehru towards building India in the post-independence era. Pandit Nehru truly believed in the power of the children and how they can transform and change the future. He therefore spent significant time, funds and energy into setting up various noted educational institutes across the country to help the youth of the country access quality education. The celebration of Nehru Jayanti highlights these feats and clarifies various misconceptions people may have about Pandit Nehru.

While Nehru Jayanti is also celebrated as Children's Day, the main goal of the event is more focused on helping people truly grasp the reach and awareness of Pandit Nehru. The best way to celebrate Nehru Jayanti is by doing your bit to share about the inspiring life of Pandit Nehru and encouraging more people to truly understand his life and work. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Nehru Jayanti 2025!

