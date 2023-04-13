New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): The national capital reported fresh 1149 COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, according to a daily bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the active cases in the national capital stood at 3347.

"A total of 677 patients have successfully recovered from Covid. A total of 4827 tests were conducted out of which 1751 were rapid antigen tests," the health bulletin mentioned.

"The case fatality stands at 1.32 per cent and the positivity rate stands at 23.8 per cent," it mentioned.

Earlier on Tuesday Delhi reported 980 cases.

Earlier India recorded 7,830 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, marking a sharp jump from yesterday when 5675 cases were reported, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The overall active caseload in the country currently stands at 40,215 with a daily positivity rate of 3.65 per cent and a weekly positivity rate of 3.83 per cent.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday advised citizens not to panic amid rising Covid cases, saying that they should maintain proper hygiene.

"Don't panic. We have controlled it before, We will do it now also with your support. Covid cases are rising, but don't panic. Maintain hygiene," the statement said.

According to leading epidemiologists and virologists, the new Covid variant -- XBB.1.16 -- could be the reason behind the increase in cases.

"People in high-risk groups -- pregnant ladies, those over the age of 60, those with chronic illnesses, and those with underlying health conditions, immunocompromised -- face an increased risk of severe illness and death from Covid-19. We need to protect them," read the statement. (ANI)

