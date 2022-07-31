New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The national capital reported 1263 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 9.35 per cent, according to a bulletin by Delhi Health Department on Sunday.

There are currently 4509 active COVID cases in the national capital. Further, 984 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours in Delhi taking the total recoveries to 19,24,951.

With no fresh COVID death reported in the last 24 hours, the COVID death toll in the city stood at 26,311.

As many as 2,977 patients are in home isolation in the national capital while 269 patients are admitted to hospitals.

The health bulletin said a total of 13,511 samples were tested in the last 24 hours for COVID.

As many as 35,145 COVID vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours in Delhi of which 3,667 beneficiaries were of the first dose, 7,498 were of the second dose and 23,980 received the precaution dose.

Meanwhile, India recorded 19,673 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

With this fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, the country's total cases are now at 4,40,19,811. Here, active cases stand at 1,43,676 which account for 0.33 per cent of the total cases.

In June this year, the Union Health Ministry advocated for increased vaccination coverage for children and the elderly population, following a rise in cases from several parts of the country.

States were directed to accelerate vaccination coverage, especially of the 60-plus elderly population, and that of the second dose in the 12-17 year groups.

In addition, the ministry had also advised states to follow the 'Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in context of COVID-19' issued by the Centre on June 9. (ANI)

