New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Delhi on Thursday reported 1,299 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 1,41,531.

According to the bulletin of Delhi government, 15 deaths were reported today, taking the death toll to 4,059.

As many as 1,008 patients recovered/discharged/migrated cases taking the number of such patients to 1,27,124. The active cases in Delhi stand at 10,348.

As many as 5,737 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 14,699 Rapid antigen tests conducted today and 11,20,318 tests have been done so far, said Delhi government bulletin.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally reached 19,64,537 on Thursday after 56,282 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

