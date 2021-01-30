New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi reached 6,34,956 on Saturday with 183 more people testing positive for the disease in a day, while the city's positivity rate slipped to 0.27 per cent, authorities said.

For the past seven days, Delhi's daily cases has remained below the 200-mark.

The fresh cases came out of 68,967 tests conducted the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The death toll mounted to 10,849 on Saturday as eight more people died, it said.

The active cases tally dropped to 1,436 from 1,551 on Friday, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)